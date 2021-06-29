Bed Bath & Beyond's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, June 30, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Bed Bath & Beyond is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Bed Bath & Beyond EPS will likely be near $0.08 while revenue will be around $1.87 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Bed Bath & Beyond reported EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $1.31 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 104.08%. Revenue would be have grown 43.08% from the same quarter last year. Bed Bath & Beyond's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.19 -0.23 -1.22 EPS Actual 0.40 0.08 0.50 -1.96 Revenue Estimate 2.63 B 2.75 B 2.60 B 1.39 B Revenue Actual 2.62 B 2.62 B 2.69 B 1.31 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 180.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to hold the call at 08:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.