Earnings Outlook For Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 23. Here is Benzinga's look at Winnebago Industries's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Winnebago Industries earnings will be near $1.77 per share on sales of $839.42 million, according to analysts. Winnebago Industries reported a per-share loss of $0.26 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $402.46 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 780.77% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 108.57% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.41 0.98 0.90 -0.44 EPS Actual 2.12 1.69 1.45 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 805.23 M 752.50 M 722.89 M 346.10 M Revenue Actual 839.89 M 793.13 M 737.81 M 402.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $65.01 as of June 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Winnebago Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.