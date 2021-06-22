 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jerash Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 185.71% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $23,756,000 higher by 64.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Jerash Holdings said it sees FY22 sales of $100 million to $102 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2207/41684

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.95

52-week low: $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.62%

Company Description

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.

 

Related Articles (JRSH)

Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2021
Earnings Preview: Jerash Holdings (US)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com