Jerash Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 185.71% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $23,756,000 higher by 64.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Jerash Holdings said it sees FY22 sales of $100 million to $102 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2207/41684

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.95

52-week low: $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.62%

Company Description

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.