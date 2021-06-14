 Skip to main content

Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 8:30am
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.42% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $168,128,000 up by 11.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,300,000.

Guidance

Motorcar Parts of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 14, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.motorcarparts.com%2F&eventid=3080017&sessionid=1&key=E8A4BF80B8404E34A4D7579F7FAF5F76&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

Company's 52-week low was at $14.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.76%

Company Description

Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a US-based manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket automotive and light truck applications. It manufactures and distributes heavy-duty truck and industrial and agricultural application parts. It produces starter engines, alternators, hub assemblies, bearings, and master cylinders. The company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket either under its own brands, as part of a private-label service, or to warranty replacement programs of automobile manufacturers. It primarily sells rotating electrical products, wheel hub products, brake master cylinders products in the US, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales of rotating electrical products.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

