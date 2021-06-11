Concrete Pumping Holdings Earnings Preview

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, June 14. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Concrete Pumping Holdings's Q2 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Concrete Pumping Holdings reporting earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $70.74 million. Concrete Pumping Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.08. Sales were $74.04 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 125.0%. Revenue would be down 4.46% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.04 0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.05 0.04 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 67.54 M 79.93 M 79.74 M 72.77 M Revenue Actual 70.42 M 79.19 M 77.13 M 74.04 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 123.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Concrete Pumping Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.