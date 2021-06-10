Recap: Kaspien Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.46% over the past year to ($0.61), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $40,617,000 up by 28.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Kaspien Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2713/41590

Technicals

52-week high: $63.10

Company's 52-week low was at $7.03

Price action over last quarter: down 0.07%

Company Description

Kaspien Holdings Inc is a digital marketplace retailer that partners with companies to expand its brand. It provides a platform of software and services to brands in order to grow their online distribution channels on digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, among others.