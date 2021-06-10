Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 139.60% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $265,340,000 higher by 66.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,980,000.

Guidance

Dave & Busters Sees Q2 Sales $335M-$350M vs $287.36M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145132

Price Action

52-week high: $51.73

52-week low: $11.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.30%

Company Overview

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.