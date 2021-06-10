 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 139.60% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $265,340,000 higher by 66.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,980,000.

Guidance

Dave & Busters Sees Q2 Sales $335M-$350M vs $287.36M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145132

Price Action

52-week high: $51.73

52-week low: $11.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.30%

Company Overview

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.

 

Related Articles (PLAY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Inflation Data In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2021
A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Enter's Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Several New Earnings Reports And More Management Presentations This Week
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings