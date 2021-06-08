American Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 350.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $28,566,000 decreased by 2.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $28,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.92

52-week low: $13.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.94%

Company Profile

American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. The company's operating segment inlcude Supply Chain Management (SCM); Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting) and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Supply Chain Management segment. SCM segment provides collaborative supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions.