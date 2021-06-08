 Skip to main content

Recap: Chico's FAS Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) rose 6.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 78.95% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $387,961,000 higher by 38.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $320,650,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,695,000,000 and $1,774,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 08, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fchicosfas.com%2F&eventid=3082548&sessionid=1&key=119E4A4AF6A59599279E2D1D847E9AE7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $6.08

Company's 52-week low was at $0.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 139.45%

Company Profile

Chico's FAS Inc is an apparel retailer with a portfolio of private-label brands that sell women's clothing and accessories. Brands include Chico's, White House/Black Market, and Soma Intimates. The brands generally target women over 35 years old with moderate to high-income levels. It sells directly to the consumer through its retail stores, websites, and telephone call centers. The company sources most of its product from foreign manufacturers and distributes all products from its distribution center in Georgia.

 

