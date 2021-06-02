Splunk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 62.50% over the past year to ($0.91), which missed the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $502,051,000 rose by 15.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $491,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Splunk Sees Q2 Sales $550M-$570M vs $561M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t8mtrwpv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $225.89

Company's 52-week low was at $110.28

Price action over last quarter: down 13.44%

Company Overview

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.