Smartsheet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.18% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $117,082,000 up by 36.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,810,000.

Outlook

Smartsheet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Smartsheet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/smar/mediaframe/45104/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.43

Company's 52-week low was at $40.21

Price action over last quarter: down 5.98%

Company Description

Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning, and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscriptions. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia, and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.