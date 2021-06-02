A Preview Of SecureWorks's Earnings

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to SecureWorks's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering SecureWorks have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.03 on revenue of $135.09 million. In the same quarter last year, SecureWorks reported EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $141.18 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 200.0% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 4.31% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.05 0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual 0 0.08 0.10 0.03 Revenue Estimate 138.48 M 138.21 M 136.08 M 134.85 M Revenue Actual 139.74 M 141.64 M 138.48 M 141.18 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SecureWorks were trading at $14.47 as of June 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SecureWorks is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.