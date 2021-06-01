Medallia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 500.00% year over year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $131,374,000 up by 16.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,390,000.

Guidance

Medallia Sees Q2 Sales $113M-$114M vs $135.28M Est., Sees FY22 Sales $467M-$471M vs $564.66M Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $48.28

52-week low: $23.11

Price action over last quarter: down 17.92%

Company Overview

Medallia Inc is a software company. Its SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, captures experience data from signal fields emitted by customers and employees. It utilizes AI technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from these signal fields across human, digital and internet of things, or IoT, interactions. The company provides solutions to various industries including Automotive, Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance, and Retail among others.