Mesa Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 53.49% year over year to $1.98, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $37,964,000 higher by 10.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mesa Laboratories hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $307.97

Company's 52-week low was at $207.54

Price action over last quarter: down 14.00%

Company Overview

Mesa Laboratories Inc provides control products and services. Its Instruments division manufactures quality-control instruments and disposable products for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, air sampling, and semiconductor industries. The Sterilization and disinfection control division provides testing services, as well as biological and chemical indicators used to assess the efficacy of sterilization and disinfection processes. The Continuous monitoring division designs, develops and markets systems used to monitor environmental parameters, such as temperature and humidity. The biopharmaceutical development division develops and manufactures automated systems for protein analysis. The company generates most of the revenue from the United States.