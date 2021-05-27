VMware: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.79% year over year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $2,994,000,000 up by 9.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,980,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v7mvoqep

Price Action

52-week high: $172.00

52-week low: $126.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.49%

Company Profile

VMware, a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell, is an industry leader in virtual machines for data center servers and computer desktops. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.