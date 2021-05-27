Yext: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $91,992,000 up by 7.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $88,550,000.

Guidance

Yext hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yext/mediaframe/45069/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $20.90

Company's 52-week low was at $12.01

Price action over last quarter: down 5.28%

Company Description

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives its revenues primarily from subscription services.