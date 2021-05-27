 Skip to main content

Recap: Salesforce.com Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.86% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $5,963,000,000 higher by 22.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Salesforce Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.91-$0.92 vs $0.85 Est., Sales $6.22B-$6.23B vs $6.15B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.salesforce.com%2F&eventid=3081418&sessionid=1&key=2A772423F33561E418D5CF66CEBAAB49&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $284.50

52-week low: $167.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.70%

Company Description

Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

 

