Domo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which beat the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $60,062,000 rose by 23.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Domo Sees Q2 2022 Revs $60M-$61M Vs $59.74M Est; Sees Non-GAAP EPS $(0.35)-$(0.39) Vs $(0.40) Est

Domo Sees FY22 Revs $246M-$252M Vs $246.03M Est; Sees Non-GAAP EPS $(1.33)-$(1.41) Vs $(1.54) Est

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.domoinvestors.com%2F&eventid=3082559&sessionid=1&key=920DBA587A845C236196FA9B48688B16®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.00

52-week low: $23.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.10%

Company Profile

Domo Inc is a US-based software company. It offers a cloud-based operating system that integrates every component of a business with real-time business dashboard visualization and key performance indicator reporting. The platform unifies data, systems, and people for a digitally connected business. The company-provided solutions have applications in different industries such as education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, among others. The company's solution is comprised of seven core elements, including connectors, data warehouse and fast query engine, Domo ETL, data analysis and visualization tools, artificial intelligence algorithms, collaboration tools, and apps, and partner ecosystem. Its geographical segments include the United States, Japan, and Others.