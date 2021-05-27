Hamilton Lane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 61.02% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $102,877,000 higher by 33.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,190,000.

Outlook

Hamilton Lane hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hamiltonlane.com%2F&eventid=3081322&sessionid=1&key=E8FFED42B01F26814130BCF78FC0E250®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $97.48

Company's 52-week low was at $59.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.50%

Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital.