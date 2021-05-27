Recap: MiX Telematics Q4 Earnings

Shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.38% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $34,345,000 declined by 5.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mixtelematics.com%2F&eventid=3169401&sessionid=1&key=A838DC618672B4B39326A085D420539C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.00

52-week low: $7.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.58%

Company Description

MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe. The company solutions include MiX Fleet Manager Premium; MiX Fleet Manager Essential; MiX Asset Manager and Value Added Services. It serves Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Utilities, Security, Construction, Transport and Distribution, Emergency Services, Government, Rental and Leasing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Public Transport industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Africa and also has a presence in the Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Europe, Brazil and Central Services Organization (CSO). The company derives maximum revenues from subscriptions to its fleet and mobile asset management solutions.