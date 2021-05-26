Recap: LAIX Q1 Earnings

Shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 107.14% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.60).

Revenue of $30,304,000 declined by 6.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $48,780,000.

Guidance

LAIX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.laix.com%2F&eventid=3186464&sessionid=1&key=6E91281A1417D4C15AA3D05BAE1D462E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.65

Company's 52-week low was at $1.36

Price action over last quarter: down 26.87%

Company Description

LAIX Inc is a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. The company offers its products and services on-demand via mobile apps. Its offerings include two types of prepaid course packages, namely prepaid standard courses and prepaid multiple course packages. Its DongNi English standard courses constitute prepaid standard courses, while premium services are provided in the form of prepaid multiple course packages, including prepaid standard courses and course credits for one-to-one tutoring sessions with contract human teachers.