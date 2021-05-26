Thermon Group Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Here is Benzinga's look at Thermon Group Holdings's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Thermon Group Holdings EPS will likely be near $0.19 while revenue will be around $72.35 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Thermon Group Holdings posted EPS of $0.01 on sales of $88.37 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1800.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 18.13% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.07 -0.12 0.17 EPS Actual 0.30 0.12 -0.11 0.01 Revenue Estimate 77.04 M 69.65 M 54.60 M 87.97 M Revenue Actual 79.60 M 66.41 M 56.85 M 88.37 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Thermon Group Holdings are up 16.71%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Thermon Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.