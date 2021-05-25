Recap: ReneSola Q1 Earnings

Shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 225.00% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $22,775,000 up by 7.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,040,000.

Looking Ahead

ReneSola Sees Q2 Sales $19M-$22M vs $23.2M Estimate; FY21 Sales $90M-$100M vs $98.5M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tqxi8kh

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.77

Company's 52-week low was at $0.92

Price action over last quarter: down 20.41%

Company Overview

ReneSola Ltd is a global solar project developer and operator. The company primarily conducts its business through its subsidiaries. It operates in three segments: Solar power project development, Electricity generation revenue, and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. The majority of its revenue comes from its Project development segment. The company's geographical segments are China, United States, Canada, Romania, England, Turkey, France, Poland, and Hungary.