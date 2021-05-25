Urban Outfitters: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 142.52% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $927,415,000 rose by 57.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $900,150,000.

Guidance

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jq8yytc5

Technicals

52-week high: $41.95

52-week low: $14.41

Price action over last quarter: down 2.23%

Company Overview

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores and e-commerce in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. It also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental business. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors.