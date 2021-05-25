Earnings Preview for Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Change Healthcare management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $840.53 million. Change Healthcare reported a per-share profit of $0.42 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $843.38 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 14.29%. Revenue would be down 0.34% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.15 0.38 EPS Actual 0.34 0.32 0.25 0.42 Revenue Estimate 783.86 M 738.75 M 651.98 M 835.14 M Revenue Actual 785.14 M 755.94 M 694.18 M 843.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Change Healthcare were trading at $22.81 as of May 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Change Healthcare is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.