 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teligent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 13.04% year over year to ($0.26), which may not compare to the estimate of ($2.11).

Revenue of $11,588,000 higher by 55.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,940,000.

Outlook

Teligent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.94

52-week low: $0.35

Price action over last quarter: down 4.23%

Company Description

Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.

 

Related Articles (TLGT)

Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2021
A Preview Of Teligent's Earnings
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com