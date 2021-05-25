Teligent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 13.04% year over year to ($0.26), which may not compare to the estimate of ($2.11).

Revenue of $11,588,000 higher by 55.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,940,000.

Outlook

Teligent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.94

52-week low: $0.35

Price action over last quarter: down 4.23%

Company Description

Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.