Earnings Outlook for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 25. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs EPS will likely be near $0.01 while revenue will be around $21.32 million, according to analysts. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.31 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $13.34 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 96.77%. Sales would be up 59.83% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.12 -0.54 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.65 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 22.32 M 19.94 M 13.94 M 23.13 M Revenue Actual 21.31 M 19.65 M 9.04 M 13.34 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs were trading at $1.05 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.