Earnings Preview: iMedia Brands

On Tuesday, May 25, iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see iMedia Brands reporting a loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $99.19 million. In the same quarter last year, iMedia Brands announced EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $95.83 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 51.95%. Sales would be have grown 3.5% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.40 -0.70 -1.33 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.39 0.11 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 124.59 M 108.37 M 111.99 M 87.70 M Revenue Actual 124.80 M 109.03 M 124.52 M 95.83 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 119.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. iMedia Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.