Dycom Industries Earnings Preview

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Dycom Industries modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $752.10 million. Dycom Industries reported a per-share profit of $0.36 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $814.32 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 83.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 7.64% from the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 1.05 0.68 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.07 1.06 1.18 0.36 Revenue Estimate 724.45 M 817.69 M 851.57 M 746.64 M Revenue Actual 750.66 M 810.26 M 823.92 M 814.32 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dycom Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.