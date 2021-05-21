 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Diana Shipping: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 76.92% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $41,051,000 decreased by 6.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,910,000.

Outlook

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dship/mediaframe/45011/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.49

52-week low: $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.18%

Company Description

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains. It also transports minor bulks, including steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its dry bulk carrier vessels.

 

