Recap: RBC Bearings Q4 Earnings

Shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.80% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $160,295,000 declined by 13.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $158,830,000.

Looking Ahead

RBC Bearings said it sees Q1 net sales of $154 million-$158 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5hmrix4v

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $208.11

Company's 52-week low was at $113.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.96%

Company Overview

RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of precision bearings and products used in aircraft and mechanical systems. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The products reduce wear in moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss, and control pressure and flow. The primary customers for RBC Bearings are industrial markets and aerospace markets such as construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, commercial, private and military aircraft engines, and guided weaponry. The end market is the United States of America.