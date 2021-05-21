Booz Allen Hamilton: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.92% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $1,979,000,000 rose by 0.46% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/grfndjah

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $100.26

52-week low: $70.11

Price action over last quarter: down 2.02%

Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.