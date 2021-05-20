Advanced Drainage Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2200.00% over the past year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $443,809,000 higher by 19.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $402,370,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,220,000,000 and $2,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ads-pipe.com%2F&eventid=3081397&sessionid=1&key=4EE4334EDAA5FEF98DBB4897246FCFA7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $117.89

Company's 52-week low was at $39.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.10%

Company Description

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The Group operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States and International segment manufactures and markets products in Mexico, Central America and South America. Its product line includes corrugated high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, polypropylene (PP) pipe and related water management products. Its revenue is generated from sale of the pipes which are used widely in non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure areas.