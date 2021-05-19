Earnings Preview for Children's Place

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Children's Place's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Children's Place earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue will likely be around $354.78 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Children's Place reported EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $255.21 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 101.02% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 39.02% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 0.36 -1.14 -2.14 EPS Actual 1.01 1.44 -1.48 -1.96 Revenue Estimate 420.16 M 392.13 M 365.21 M 273.86 M Revenue Actual 472.90 M 425.57 M 368.92 M 255.21 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Children's Place are up 144.04%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Children's Place is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.