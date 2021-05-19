QIWI's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, May 20, QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect QIWI earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue will likely be around $69.63 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, QIWI announced EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $80.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 16.67%. Sales would be down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.60 0.32 0.46 EPS Actual 0.55 0.66 0.63 0.36 Revenue Estimate 87.16 M 84.61 M 77.57 M 80.73 M Revenue Actual 84.50 M 83.30 M 97.80 M 80.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of QIWI were trading at $10.97 as of May 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. QIWI is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.