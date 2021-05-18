Earnings Outlook For Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 19. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Star Bulk Carriers's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers's EPS to be near $0.43 on sales of $168.90 million. Star Bulk Carriers's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.23 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $160.86 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 286.96%. Revenue would be up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.27 -0.30 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.30 0.28 -0.19 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 151.91 M 157.09 M 101.63 M 129.52 M Revenue Actual 186.02 M 200.22 M 136.13 M 160.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers were trading at $20.73 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 300.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Star Bulk Carriers is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.