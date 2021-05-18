Earnings Outlook for Endava

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 19. Here is Benzinga's look at Endava's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Endava will report earnings of $27.56 per share on revenue of $155.35 million. Endava reported a per-share profit of $0.29 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $118.15 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 9403.45%. Sales would be up 31.48% from the same quarter last year. Endava's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 26.13 21.79 16.09 21.68 EPS Actual 0.38 0.34 0.29 0.29 Revenue Estimate 143.71 M 124.37 M 111.23 M 109.57 M Revenue Actual 138.94 M 122.83 M 112.24 M 118.15 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Endava is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.