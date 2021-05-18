 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 43.22% year over year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $138,310,000,000 rose by 2.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $131,950,000,000.

Guidance

Walmart raised FY22 EPS guidance from declining slightly to increasing in high single-digits.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-51_8jetLIY

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $153.66

52-week low: $117.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.12%

Company Description

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 12% of fiscal 2021 sales.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
Monday's Market Minute: This Week's Rundown
Walmart Q1 Earnings Might Be First Signs Of What Future Without COVID Rush Might Look Like
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com