Recap: XpresSpa Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 99.43% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $8,512,000 higher by 10.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

XpresSpa Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144827

Price Action

52-week high: $5.74

Company's 52-week low was at $0.38

Price action over last quarter: down 14.37%

Company Overview

XpresSpa Group Inc is a health and wellness holding company. It is an airport retailer of spa services through XpresSpa locations, offering travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail, and skincare, as well as spa and travel products. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.