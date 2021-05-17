Reed's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $12,146,000 rose by 27.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $47,441,000 and $48,273,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144910

Technicals

52-week high: $1.68

52-week low: $0.57

Price action over last quarter: down 21.87%

Company Profile

Reed's Inc sells Ginger Beer brand. The company's portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages sold in over 40,000 outlets nationwide including the natural and specialty food channel, grocery stores, mass merchants, drug stores, convenience stores, club stores and on-premise locations including bars and restaurants. The company's two core brands are Reed's Craft Ginger Beer and Reed's Real Ginger Ale and Virgil's Handcrafted soda.