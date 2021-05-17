Recap: Super League Gaming Q1 Earnings

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.25% over the past year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $788,000 rose by 224.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $910,000.

Guidance

Super League Gaming hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.20

Company's 52-week low was at $1.63

Price action over last quarter: down 34.82%

Company Profile

Super League Gaming Inc is an esports community and content platform. It offers a personalized experience to the large audience of gamers. The company through its cloud-based technology platform connects its network of gamers, venue and brand partners that enables local, social and competitive esports which is broadcast through its platform. Some of the games are League Legends, Fortnite, Clash Royale and others.