Recap: Clearside Biomedical Q1 Earnings
Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) rose after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 85.71% over the past year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).
Revenue of $34,000 decreased by 99.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 17, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zvzzdzfv
Price Action
52-week high: $4.53
52-week low: $1.25
Price action over last quarter: down 25.47%
Company Description
Clearside Biomedical Inc is a United States-based clinical biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing pharmacological therapies to treat blinding disease of the eye. The product candidates of the company focus on a disease affecting the retina and aim to restore or improve visual function primarily by reducing the macular edema associated with several diseases affecting vision.
