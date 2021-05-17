 Skip to main content

Recap: Clearside Biomedical Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 85.71% over the past year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $34,000 decreased by 99.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zvzzdzfv

Price Action

52-week high: $4.53

52-week low: $1.25

Price action over last quarter: down 25.47%

Company Description

Clearside Biomedical Inc is a United States-based clinical biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing pharmacological therapies to treat blinding disease of the eye. The product candidates of the company focus on a disease affecting the retina and aim to restore or improve visual function primarily by reducing the macular edema associated with several diseases affecting vision.

 

