Recap: Tencent Music Enter Gr Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Shares of Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.22% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,194,000,000 higher by 34.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Guidance

Tencent Music Enter Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tencent Music Enter Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tme/mediaframe/44552/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.25

52-week low: $11.28

Price action over last quarter: down 51.56%

Company Overview

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

 

