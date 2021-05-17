Recap: Hostess Brands Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.86% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $265,421,000 higher by 9.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144059

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.18

52-week low: $11.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%

Company Overview

Hostess Brands is the second- largest U.S. provider of sweet baked goods under the Hostess, Voortman, and Dolly Madison group of brands, including Twinkies, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, and Zingers. In 2018, Hostess expanded its breakfast offerings with the purchase of Aryzta's breakfast assets (the Cloverhill business), including a branded business and private-label deals, and in 2020 entered the cookie category via the Voortman tie-up. Although its roots stem from the 1919 launch of the Hostess Cupcake, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Investors purchased the brands and restarted production in 2013, followed by a 2016 initial public offering. Most products are sold in the U.S., although third parties distribute some product to Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Canada.