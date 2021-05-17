 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: U.S. Well Services Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.37% year over year to ($0.35), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $76,258,000 declined by 31.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

U.S. Well Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.37

52-week low: $0.23

Price action over last quarter: down 50.81%

Company Overview

U.S. Well Services Inc is an oilfield service provider of well stimulation services to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The company is engaged in high-pressure hydraulic fracturing in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The fracturing process consists of pumping a specially formulated fluid into perforated well casing, tubing or open holes under high pressure, causing the underground formation to crack or fracture, allowing nearby hydrocarbons to flow more freely up the wellbore.

 

Related Articles (USWS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com