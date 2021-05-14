ExOne's Earnings Outlook

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting ExOne to report a loss of $0.21 per share. Revenue will likely be around $14.31 million, according to the consensus estimate. ExOne EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.22. Sales were $13.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 4.55%. Sales would be have grown 6.93% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.20 -0.30 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.19 -0.24 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 16.90 M 12.32 M 7.56 M 11.73 M Revenue Actual 17.37 M 17.40 M 11.10 M 13.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ExOne were trading at $17.81 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 130.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ExOne is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.