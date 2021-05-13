StoneCastle Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.56% over the past year to $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $4,126,000 higher by 11.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,390,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

StoneCastle Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144196

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.80

Company's 52-week low was at $14.62

Price action over last quarter: down 0.44%

Company Overview

StoneCastle Financial Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The company's investment in various portfolios such as debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, exchange-traded fund, limited partnership interest, and money market fund.