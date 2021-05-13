Plantronics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 310.00% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $478,029,000 rose by 16.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $455,690,000.

Outlook

Poly Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.35-$0.55 vs $0.82 Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $50M-$60M, GAAP Net Sales $410M-$430M

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.poly.com%2F&eventid=3081476&sessionid=1&key=4078DF62ED5D97754AD7B301338BCDC9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.89

52-week low: $10.95

Price action over last quarter: down 26.81%

Company Description

Plantronics Inc designs and manufactures lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, and other communications endpoints. The firm's headsets are used for unified communications applications in contact centers, with mobile devices and Internet telephony, for gaming, and for other applications. Its products are shipped through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and other service providers. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and other regions.