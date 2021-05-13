Farfetch: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% over the past year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $485,079,000 higher by 46.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $454,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetchinvestors.com%2F&eventid=3082219&sessionid=1&key=2A5A2A6EA84D356AF4C4999AE85E25AA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $73.87

52-week low: $12.83

Price action over last quarter: down 45.36%

Company Description

Farfetch is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with over 1,000 luxury goods sellers to offer their inventory on the platform. When making the retailers' stock available to almost a million active customers, the company charges a cut of around 30% (third-party take rate). Geographically, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa account for 37% of the company's sales, the Asia-Pacific 36%, and the Americas 27%. The company operates digital marketplace platform Farfetch, Browns stores and acquired branded company New Guard Group.