AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.11% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $5,788,000 rose by 35.84% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,900,000.

Guidance

AudioEye hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AudioEye hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144744

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.37

52-week low: $7.00

Price action over last quarter: down 36.14%

Company Profile

AudioEye Inc is an industry-leading software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.