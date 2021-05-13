AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 42.11% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).
Revenue of $5,788,000 rose by 35.84% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,900,000.
Guidance
AudioEye hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
AudioEye hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144744
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $44.37
52-week low: $7.00
Price action over last quarter: down 36.14%
Company Profile
AudioEye Inc is an industry-leading software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.
